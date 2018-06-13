Kim Kardashian & Alice Marie Johnson Finally Meet In Person After She’s Freed From Prison

Alice Marie Johnson and Kim Kardashian are together at last! Kim met Alice in person for the first time on June 13, and they had some fun playing with Snapchat filters. Watch, here!

Talk about a historic Kim summit. Kim Kardashian and Alice Marie Johnson met face-to-face on June 13, just one week after the 63-year-old great-grandmother was released from prison. Kim lobbied for over a year to get Alice’s life sentence commuted after she was locked up in 1997 for a first-time nonviolent drug offense. Rather than having her come out to Los Angeles, Kim hopped on a plane and flew to Alice’s home in Memphis, TN. A new Snapchat video shows Kim having a great time with Alice as she teaches the great-grandmother “the ropes” to using the app’s various filters. The look of joy on Alice’s face is so beautiful! Cameras were following Kim for the meeting, but it’s unclear if they was her KUWTK crew. Watch Kim’s Snapchat video with Alice below!

Are you crying? We’re crying. Their meeting was so poignant and pure, given the connection the two women had without ever even meeting each other in person. Kim worked tirelessly to bring awareness to Alice’s case after seeing a post about it on Twitter last summer. Kim got her lawyer, Shawn Holley, involved, and routinely reminded her fans about Alice’s plight. She eventually took her cause to the top and worked for months behind the scenes with White House advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner (prison reform is one of his platforms). And, eventually, that gained Kim a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump. They discussed prison reform and Alice specifically, according to both parties.

Kim’s hard work paid off; a week later Alice was granted clemency! In 1997, Alice had been sentenced to life in prison plus 25 years without parole for her role in a drug trafficking scheme. Prosecutors said she played a vital communications role in the operation, and she was found guilty after her co-conspirators testified against her. It was her first offense, and her family tried to years to get some justice. She is now a free woman, and living with family. And, she has a friend in the Kardashians!

Don’t Kim and Alice look so cute playing with Snapchat? We can’t wait to see if Alice ends up on KUWTK next season.