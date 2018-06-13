See Pic
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Goof Off For Paparazzi As They Take Reunion To NYC — Cute Pics

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin couldn’t help but laugh while they were photographed getting coffee from Starbucks together in New York City. See the adorable pics here!

Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, brought their recent hangouts to New York City when they stepped out in the Big Apple to get some coffee from Starbucks and they looked pretty happy about it! The two young stars were being followed by the paparazzi while getting their caffeine fix and even playfully motioned to the photographers while walking the streets. Both Hailey and Justin were dressed in casual clothing for the fun time and looked very comfortable. Their laughs and good spirits definitely prove they’re having a great time together and the fact that this is just one of many outings over the past week has us seriously thinking these two are striking up a romance once again!

Over the past few days Hailey and Justin were seen together having a great time in Miami, FL. From going to church to helping each other dry off after a dip in a pool, they’ve gotten pretty cozy and although it’s hard for us to admit, Justin hasn’t seemed to get this close to another lady since his breakup with Selena Gomez, 25. Could it be that there’s a long term relationship brewing under the surface?

A new (or shall we say old?) long term relationship between Justin and Hailey is very plausible considering these two are practically already old friends. Their romantic rumors between them have been ongoing many times in the past and although Justin confirmed that she was just a friend at one point, we know very well that sometimes good friends turn into something more. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see where Justin and Hailey go from here!