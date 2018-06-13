‘L&HH’s Joseline Hernandez Flaunts Cleavage In Eye-Popping Pic As She Slams Haters

Former ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Joseline Hernandez is flaunting tons of cleavage in a sexy new pic right after ranting and hating on reality TV. We’ve got the racy photo.

Joseline Hernandez may be gone from Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, but she’s still online to remind fans that she’s smoking hot and does not give AF when she hates on something. The 31-year-old posted several pics on June 13 in a strapless blue mesh bra that flaunted her cleavage and sick abs. She paired it with a matching see through jacket and silver wide legged pants with big pleats on them. The Puerto Rican princess captioned the photo in Spanish, writing “Donde no devén ablar de cosas que tu no conoses,” which roughly translates into “Where you do not stop talking about things that you do not know.”

Hmm…could she be addressing her haters or talking about her former reality show that made her a star? Joseline dramatically quit L&HH:ATL after season six last July during the reunion special amid reports that she was feuding with L&HH creator Mona Scott-Young and the show’s producers. She recently took a swipe at the powers that be behind reality TV in a series of rants first on her Twitter and then on her Instagram. On June 8 she tweeted “Well I’m glad someone other than me speaks up. Maybe when the ships goes under the puppet masters finally will be brought up to justice…. I’ve been speaking on but I’m always the bad guy. Stop promoting violence. Damnnnnnnnn. Y’all gonna learn.”

She then posted the tweet to her Instagram account and elaborated her feelings more clearly. “Producers do a better job of making a good show. Reality producers are so untalented. Damnnnnn…all y’all want to do is cause confusion and fights. Go read a book and expand your mind. That way your shows can be better than watching a bad Tyler Perry play. SMH,” she wrote in the caption of the since-deleted post. Joseline wasn’t all that innocent on L&HH, constantly getting into fights with other cast members and even threw a glass of water at Stevie J‘s other baby mama Mimi Faust, 42, in season 5 before crew members came in and broke up a near brawl.

Joseline sure stirred the pot while on Love and Hip Hop, bringing so much drama. Fans left comments next to her sexy photo bemoaning her absence in season 7 that’s now airing. “The fact that you’re not even on Love and Hip Hop kills me 😩😢 but I love ❤️ seeing your glow up without the show!” one fan wrote while another begged “Please come back to Love & Hip Hop Atlanta mommy.” Another said that L&HHATL is a mess without her, writing “Miss you on LOVE & HIP HOP. That show is all over the place. Damn Shame,” and someone else guessed that she’s plotting a return, writing The Wrath of Queen @joseline is coming! I feel the storm ⛈ brewing.”