John Cena & Nikki Bella Want To Officially Announce Their Rekindled Romance On WWE

John Cena and Nikki Bella are taking steps towards reconciling, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how they’re thinking about having their romantic reunion play out in a WWE storyline.

Wrestling fans have been a little curious about John Cena and Nikki Bella‘s sudden breakup only three weeks before their wedding, as well as how he later changed his tune about wanting babies with her. But the WWE former supercouple wants to get back together and they’re hoping to do it in front of wrestling fans. “Both John and Nikki realize that people are skeptical about their breakup and makeup, which is still in the process of happening. But as they are legitimately working on getting back together and getting back to a place where they will get married and have a family. They have also thought about what it would be like to present their struggles and reconciliation into a future WWE storyline,” a source close to Nikki and John tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Oh man, that would be ratings GOLD!

“They got engaged at WrestleMania and would highly consider getting married on WWE television and then get married off TV as to make everyone happy since their real life and work life go hand in hand. Its baby steps right now, but they are looking into getting to a place where all options are done and achieved,” our insider adds. John has admitted they are “working on” their relationship, even though they’re not back together just yet. Her rep tells HollywoodLife.com that, “Nikki Bella and John Cena are working on their relationship and taking it day by day. They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support.”

John, 41, dropped to one knee and proposed to Nikki, 34, in front of 65,000 spectators at Wrestlemania 33 in April of 2017. After six long years of dating, it was the happy ending their fans had been hoping for. They broke the hearts of WWE lovers everywhere on Apr. 16, 2018 when they announced that not only was their wedding off, so was their entire relationship! Ever since John has made desperate pleas to win Nikki back, nearly coming to tears in a Today Show interview. “I still love Nicole, I would still love to marry Nicole, I still would like to have a family with Nicole. There was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended,” he revealed on May 14.

He added “I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.” John had been adamant about not wanting kids, despite Nikki’s wish to become a mom so that was a major and very fast turnaround. We’ve watched Nikki get cold feet about the nuptials as they grew closer on her E! reality show Total Bellas this season. Maybe once the series wraps up she and John can turn their attentions towards their next chapter over at the WWE.