Farrah Abraham ‘Screwed Up Big Time’ & Faces Up To A Year In Prison — Lawyer Explains

Will Farrah Abraham spend time behind bars after allegedly attacking a hotel employee on June 13?! Here’s what our expert had to say!

Farrah Abraham shocked fans when reports surfaced of an arrest following an alleged drunken attack on a hotel security guard in the early hours of Wednesday, June 13. Now that the 27-year-old reality star has been released from jail, we’re wondering what kinds of penalties she could be facing if convicted of battery or trespassing, the charges she’s facing. Now, thanks to our expert, California criminal defense attorney Darren T. Kavinoky, Esq., we have a sense of what to expect. “Farrah‘s charges, Battery carries a max of six months in jail and a fine of up to $2,000 (plus significant penalty assessments) and Trespassing carries max of six months in jail and fine of up to $1,000 plus penalty assessments,” Kavinoky told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It is possible to have consecutive sentences, meaning total of up to one year, but not likely given the facts that are described.”

He added that, despite Beverly Hills’ reputation for warmly catering to celebrities, they don’t take kindly to the alleged behavior Farrah was arrested for. “If convicted, likely outcome could be some jail/community service, fines, anger management classes or counseling. For all the glitz and glamour of Beverly Hills, they are very ‘law and order’ too. They love their celebrities, and appreciate a good train-wreck as much as anyone else, but there is little tolerance for failure to keep the peace.”

“ Farrah appears to have screwed up big time , since she’s now facing two criminal charges that carry potential punishment of up to six months of jail on each one, not to mention anger management courses, paying fines, and being placed on probation,” he said. “Of course, all of that can change with the help of a good lawyer (like me), which can totally alter the landscape of possible outcomes. Good lawyering can mean the difference between jail, and reducing or even eliminating the charges altogether.”