Iggy Azalea’s Butt Looks Bigger Than Ever In Racy New Pic — 1 Day After She Shared Nude Photos

Iggy Azalea took to Instagram on June 13 to post a new super hot pic of herself bent over and showcasing her incredible behind. Take a look here!



Iggy Azalea, 28, took to Instagram on June 13 to continue her trend of sexy pics with a snapshot that showed off her incredible backside and it’s as eye-catching as ever! In the wild photo, Iggy can be seen in a red tube top with matching red leggings and she’s bent over looking out underneath her behind while standing in front of model Raven Tracy. Raven, who is wearing a matching red outfit, has one hand touching Iggy’s bodacious upper thigh while her other arm’s elbow is rested on her butt. “Sometimes you put on some @fashionnova & start actin a fool with ya sis… @soooraven is the ultimate babe. 🤤😭😜,” Iggy captioned the head-turning photo.

The sizzling pic seems to be from a photo shoot for the online fashion store, Fashion Nova. Shortly before sharing the new photo, Iggy made headlines by posting nude photos of herself in nothing but heels that also seemed to be from the photo shoot. The unexpected body-flaunting pics can be seen as a reminder that Iggy is proud of who she is and what she looks like and we say all the more power to her!

In addition to Iggy’s revealing pics, she recently made headlines for calling out ex Nick Young, 33, for making a joke about cheating on her after he won the NBA Finals with his team Golden State Warriors. Iggy replied to a fan’s comment about what the basketball player said and she was not pleased. “I want him to stop referencing the s*** he did as if it’s funny or even cool just because it’s old now,” Iggy wrote. “I’ve moved on but It’s never gonna be a cute joke to make, Congrats on the win tho.” She also replied to another fan with, “enjoy it without referencing your dirty dick. Not hard.”

Iggy’s confidence and non-apologetic attitude is the reason she’s such a big role model for many people. Whether she’s on stage doing what she does best or simply sticking up for what she believes in, she always knows how to make a lasting impression and we commend her for it.