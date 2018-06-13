Farrah Abraham Speaks Out After Leaving Jail: I Never Want To Be ‘Attacked Again’ At A Hotel

After her dramatic arrest for allegedly punching a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel, newly freed Farrah Abraham claims that she was actually the victim in the whole drama.

Despite being caught on tape yelling at Beverly Hills PD officers to go “f**k” themselves, Farrah Abraham is blaming her arrest for battery at trespassing on other people. The 27-year-old former Teen Mom OG star allegedly got into an altercation with some guests at the Beverly Hills Hotel and allegedly struck a security guard who tried to break up the fight. She was hauled off to jail just before 2am local time on June 13, and as of 1:30pm she finally made bail. Upon her release she turned the tables on the situation, saying that she was just trying to have fun when other people went on the attack against her.

“Hey guys I wanted to say thank you for all the well wishes and concerns. It’s sort of sad when you are out sometimes and you just can’t have fun because people want to attack you and get you all in that trouble. I’m blessed by God and I don’t want to ever be attacked again at a hotel. And we are out.,” she said in an Instagram stories video upon getting out from behind bars.

TMZ obtained dramatic video where Farrah was being super belligerent to officers, telling them multiple times to go “f**k” themselves. She got bossy and mad when a cop took her wallet to check on her ID. When they asked her to get up, she refused, telling them “I’m not standing up. I don’t want to be arrested” then she accused police of provoking her to get arrested while the officers remained calm. She loudly screamed at them “I am not provoking you,” and it finally when she finally realized how much trouble she was in, the Backdoor Teen Mom star turned on the waterworks and started crying when they put her in a police cruiser. According to TMZ, officers noted she appeared to be intoxicated.

“This situation has been blown out of proportion, Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon. A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing. Farrah is the hardest working individual I know and sets very high standards of herself. She has been working on a number of deadlines for new projects and business ventures; she is immaculate in her work ethics and pushes herself harder than her team recommend sometimes. Farrah is a powerhouse and was having a business meeting in the hotel where the alleged incident happened. She is a very sweet and ambitious young woman who has been portrayed in a biased light on a reality TV show for many years,” Farrah’s publicist tells HollywoodLife.com in a statement.

Her businesses include a line of children’s toys and prosthetic replicas of her vagina. Her nine-year-old daughter Sophia was with her porn star mom at the pool earlier in the day before Farrah’s arrest. On June 12 Farrah posted a bikini-clad IG photo of herself at the hotel alongside Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, 59, tagging him as a fellow entrepreneur.