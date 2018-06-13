Farrah Abraham Caught Screaming At Cops On Camera Before Arrest: ‘Go F*** Yourself’

Farrah Abraham’s potty-mouthed tirade against police has been captured on camera. See her wild public meltdown unfold!

Farrah Abraham’s shocking arrest at the Beverly Hills Hotel has been captured on tape and it includes the redhead firing multiple f-bombs at the cops! The former Teen Mom star was booked in the early hours June 13 at the fancy LA hotspot after she was accused of striking a security guard “in the face with her forearm,” according to a police report. When the cops turned up at 1:19 a.m. to take her in the mom-of-one was furious and unleashed her anger on the police. Sitting on the steps of the legendary hotel, Farrah screamed, “So if you want to f***ing b******t me, and if you want to act like I’m not a real adult, go f*** yourself, and go f*** yourself, and go f*** yourself…” she said in the video obtained by TMZ.

Farrah also called the cops arresting her “pathetic,” and she denied that she assaulted anyone. She said, “Where am I battering anyone?” She later added, “I did not attack, or batter, or hurt or injure.” It got worse. Farrah then accused the cops of trying to take her wallet and called them out, saying that everything they were doing would end up on TMZ for all to see. (She got that right!) She said, “OK, do you want it? No I’m not. Give me my wallet.” She added, “Good, you want to do that on camera so everybody at TMZ can see? And everybody else can see that you’re going through my freaking bag…”

Despite her outrageous confrontation with the cops Farrah insisted that she is a “normal individual.” But then things took a murky turn when she denied that she was resisting arrest. “I don’t want to be arrested,” she yelled. “Why are you provoking me to get arrested?” She later said, “I am not resisting you.”

As we previously reported Farrah was arrested after she allegedly hit a security guard who told her to leave the Beverly Hills Hotel restaurant after she was accused of a “verbal altercation with hotel guests.” The police report stated, “Officers noted that Abraham exhibited signs of intoxication during the investigation.” So far, Farrah is still behind bars on $500 bail.

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife will keep you updated as more information becomes available.