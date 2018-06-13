Farrah Abraham Arrested: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Booked For Battery After Allegedly Hitting Hotel Employee

Farrah Abraham has reportedly been arrested in LA after fighting with a hotel employee! We have more details on her arrest here.

Farrah Abraham, 26, is in trouble. The Teen Mom OG star was arrested at The Beverly Hills Hotel on June 12, after getting in an argument with, and then allegedly striking a male hotel staffer, according to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ. She was arrested and booked on battery and trespassing charges. Police believe that alcohol was involved in the incident. A source at the hotel also told the outlet that Farrah was allegedly overheard yelling things at the staffer like, “you should know who I am.”‘

This isn’t Farrah’s first arrest. The MTV/porn star was booked in 2013 for a DUI in Omaha, Nebraska. The police report indicated that Farrah was swerving on the road, and was “banging her head against the window while yelling and screaming” when she was placed in the backseat of a police car. Police also had to make several attempts to get her to take a breathalyzer test, as she would clench her teeth on the tube. She eventually blew a 0.147 — twice the legal limit.

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife will keep you updated as more information becomes available.