Kesha Accused Dr. Luke Of Allegedly Raping Katy Perry In Shocking Text Messages

Court docs reveal that Kesha once texted Lady Gaga to tell her that Dr. Luke allegedly raped Katy Perry. We have more details here.

Court documents from the ongoing defamation suit between Kesha and Dr. Luke (real name Lukas Gottwald) reveal that Kesha sent Lady Gaga a text message accusing the producer of allegedly raping fellow pop star Katy Perry. The documents, obtained by HollywoodLife, read in part, “On February 26, 2016 [Kesha] sent a text message to Stefani Germanotta p/k/a/ Lady Gaga which repeated [Kesha’s] false claim that [Luke] had raped her.

“[Kesha] also falsely asserted that [Luke] had also raped Kathryn Hudson p/k/a/ Katy Perry,” adding, “Following this text message conversation, and with [Kesha’s] encouragement, [Gaga] spread negative messages about [Luke] in the press and on social media.”

While the text from Kesha to Gaga had been discussed in the past as a piece of discovery, the contents of the text were unknown until now (first reported by The Blast). Katy has never publicly accused Dr. Luke of any sexual misconduct, or discussed any of alleged incidents. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kesha, Dr. Luke, and Katy Perry’s reps for comment. The documents also reveal that Katy was disposed in the suit, but did not indicate what she said.

Dr. Luke is seeking $50 million in damages from Kesha after claiming that she defamed him with her sexual assault allegations. Those claims were thrown out by a NY judge in 2016. The producer alleges that Kesha’s allegation cost him potential revenue that he would have earned by working with Katy — he believes he could have made $10.2 million from work done on Katy’s fourth, fifth, and sixth albums. Katy has never said that she stopped working with Dr. Luke because of Kesha’s allegations. At the time that she parted ways with the producer, she said she just “needed to leave the nest.”

Kesha and Dr. Luke’s legal battle began in 2014 when the “Tik Tok” singer went public with claims that her longtime producer sexually assaulted her. That same year, he filed a complaint against her for not working on a third album required under her contract. Then, Kesha filed a countersuit against the producer to be released from her contract, claiming that Dr. Luke had allegedly raped her and verbally abused her for several years.

A NY court dropped Kesha v. Dr. Luke in 2016, and therefore she was unable to break her contract with Dr. Luke and his Sony-backed Kemosabe label. She recently released her album Rainbow on the label, which contains several songs with references to her struggles.