Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Heating Up: Having Sexy Sleepovers At Her NYC Apartment

Are Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle getting serious? The rumored couple have been spending an awful lot of time together, including reportedly having sleepovers in Manhattan!

While his dad was in Singapore, Donald Trump Jr. had a Kim meeting of his own. The first son was reportedly spotted heading into rumored girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle‘s building with an overnight bag on June 11! Don Jr. and the Fox News host reportedly had two Secret Service chaperones parked outside her apartment building on the Upper West Side in New York City, according to a source on the scene who spoke with the New York Daily News. “Now two trucks are guarding their sleepovers,” the source said. “Draining the swamp?”

Good one, dude! This apparently wasn’t their first sleepover at Kimberly’s pad. Don Jr. and Kimberly were reportedly dropped off on the corner around 11:30pm on the 11th, and snuck into her complex on foot, according to the source. He was carrying a bag with him, and from the source’s language, it seems that this isn’t their first sleepover! Neither party has confirmed their relationship, but they’ve been spotted on multiple dinner dates and outings recently, following his wife, Vanessa Trump, filing for divorce.

Most recently, Don and Kimberly grabbed lunch at The Grill in Manhattan, and a source told Us Weekly at the time that they kissed on the lips and hugged when they met there! “They were laughing all throughout lunch and Donald and Kimberly took photos with two people who asked, they were very nice to everyone,” the source said. They were also spotted having a steamy date night at the same restaurant, and later met up at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC. Whether they spent the night there together is unknown, but a sexy sleepover isn’t out of the question!