Ashley Graham, Kendall Jenner & 10 More Stars Wearing Leopard Bikinis & One Pieces

Leopard print never goes out of style, which is why we keep seeing it on everyone from Ashley Graham to Kendall Jenner! See all the ways celebs have rocked leopard bikinis and one pieces here!

Summer’s here, which means most of us are itching to hit the beach. But if you’re ready to take that long awaited dip in the ocean, you’ll need a bathing suit. From tiny bikinis to cheeky one pieces, there are even more styles and shapes available on the market now than ever before.

Choosing a style isn’t the only thing to consider though – you also need to decide on a pattern or color. So let me recommend this: leopard print. It’s a pattern that never goes out of style and looks good on just about everyone. Even some of our favorite celebs (and style icons) like Ashley Graham and Kendall Jenner have rocked the print on their bathing suits.

The fun thing about swimsuits is that they get to be another extension of your personal style. If you live in athleisure, there are sports bra style tops you can rock. If you’re always looking to rock the latest trend, a cutout one piece might be the way to go! Last month, Kylie Jenner went on vacation with her boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster. While living her best life in Turks and Caicos, the lip-kit mogul shared plenty of envy-inducing photos of the trip, including pics of her sitting on the beach in a super cute one piece.

morning in paradise A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 2, 2018 at 7:43am PDT

The top portion of the suit was a stark white, which was connected at the hip to the leopard printed bottom. The look featured cut outs on both her stomach and mid-back, making it the perfect compromise between the sexiness of a bikini and the security of a one piece (your bottoms won’t come off in the waves!) Want more leopard swimsuit inspo? Then get clicking through our gallery above!