Caitlyn Jenner Uses Tristan Thompson To See Baby True Behind Khloe Kardashian’s Back

Will Caitlyn Jenner be meeting True Thompson soon?! A new report has surfaced that she is going behind Khloe Kardashian’s back in order to meet the family’s newest addition!

It’s no secret that Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Caitlyn Jenner‘s, 68, relationship began deteriorating when the older reality star announced that she was transitioning to a woman. However, according to new insiders, Caitlyn is very keen to meet KoKo’s new baby girl True Thompson! So much so, she’s willing to bypass Khloe altogether to make it happen! “Caitlyn went behind Khloe’s back and reached out to Tristan [Thompson, 27],” a source told Radar Online. “She made it clear: she wants to meet True.” We don’t blame her but this is pretty shocking!

The insider added that “Cait explained to Tristan how Khloe’s shut her out and how eager she is to see her first child.” Tristan “felt sorry” for Caitlyn and “promised Cait that she’d be part of True’s life.” The outlet also learned that Tristan and Caitlyn did some bonding over their similar experiences on the fringe of the world-famous family. They “joked about how controlling the Kardashians can be… Tristan even complimented Cait. He congratulated her on all her Olympic accomplishments and told her that in her heyday she was a fierce competitor like LeBron [James].” There’s no word on if a meeting has actually been arranged for Caitlyn and True.

As we previously reported, Caitlyn left Khloe out of her Mother’s Day tribute in May, highlighting just how bad their relationship has become. And back in April, after True was born, we learned that Caitlyn refused to congratulate Khloe. “Caitlyn doesn’t want to pretend that she has a relationship with Khloe,” a source shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She hasn’t talked to Khloe in a very long time and that is going to continue even after the drama Khloe is dealing with and having had her daughter. If Khloe wants Caitlyn in her life, she can reach out — it’s not going to be the other way around.” Let’s hope a dialogue between these begins very soon.