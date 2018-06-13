Brad Pitt Heartbreak? Rumored MIT Crush Neri Oxman Reportedly Spotted PDAing With Another Man

The ship has sailed on Brad Pitt’s chance at romance with gorgeous MIT professor Neri Oxman. We’ve got details on how she’s moved on and is reportedly now dating a billionaire.

How does a girl trade up from someone as handsome and charming as Brad Pitt? Dr. Neri Oxman has reportedly moved on with an athletic financier worth billions! The actor’s rumored crush – although they were nothing more than friends – was seen cheering on 52-year-old boyfriend and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman in Paris at the Finance Cup over the weekend, sitting courtside watching her beau square off against former pro and top college players who also work in the world of high finance. Page Six reports she joined the New Yorker across the pond where she cheered on her guy and that “the pair seemed very much in love. The two were openly affectionate and later attended a party for the tournament as a couple.”

“Bill won his match, and has won the girl. Brad Pitt will need to up his tennis game — and his educational degrees — if he wants such a super impressive, and highly intellectual woman,” a source joked to the site. Neri and Bill happily posed together party later during a party at L’Arc alongside a who’s who of top New York and European financiers. Harvard MBA grad Bill is the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management and his net worth is in excess of $1.1 billion!

Brad, 54, had been linked to the noted architect/designer in mid April when reports surfaced that she’d become the first woman to catch his attention since his Sept. 2016 split from Angelina Jolie, 43. It wasn’t hard to see why he could be attracted to the 42-year-old MIT professor, as in addition to being totally brilliant, she’s stunningly gorgeous. The two were photographed together when the Inglorious Basterds star visited her media lab on the Cambridge, MA campus in late November of 2017. Once the Instagram pic showing the smiling pair surfaced, there was speculation the two had been having an undercover six month relationship. But Page Six’s own source noted back in April that, “This is best described as a professional friendship.” Guess that clears that up then!