Ashley Graham Celebrates Her ‘Thick Thighs’ On Beach Hike In Black Cut-Out Swimsuit

Ashley Graham took to her Instagram story on June 13 to show off her incredible body while wearing a sexy black bathing suit during a beach hike and we can’t look away!

Ashley Graham, 30, loves the way she looks and she proved that in a series of clips, including one in which she was walking on a beach in a black cut-out bathing suit, on her Instagram story on June 13. “3 hour hike, Now 3 mike beach walk,” she captioned one of the clips that showed her flashing a smile while wearing the bathing suit along with a hat and a pair of shades. She also posted a clip of her feet while walking on the sand and captioned it, “#THICKTHIGHSSAVELIVES”. The gorgeous model is known for flaunting her amazing body whenever she can and fully embraces her curves every time.

In addition to swimsuits, Ashley often poses in other pieces of clothing that help to accentuate her shape such as the sexy white lingerie she wore in a recent advertisement she posted on Instagram. She also knows how to strut her stuff in tight dresses and even casual outfits. Ashley’s body confidence has proven to be an inspiration for many women out there and it doesn’t look like she’s giving up on being proud of who she is anytime soon!

Like all those looks, Ashley’s look at the 2018 Met Gala also turned heads when she showed up on the red carpet in a beautiful bronze strapless gown with matching strappy sandles. It was definitely one of the highlights of the popular event and she completely owned her appearance from head to toe. It’s always an exciting moment when she shows up at popular festivities because we always know she’s going to walk in with a radiating smile!

We can’t wait to see what kind of looks Ashley has yet to model in the future. It’s great to have someone like her in the industry and we can guarantee with her attitude and amazing presence, she will most likely be around for a long time!