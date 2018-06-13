Kim Kardashian: Freed Prisoner Alice Johnson Reveals She Kept Photo Of Kimye In Her Bible

Awww! Alice Johnson revealed in a forthcoming interview that she keeps a photo of Kim Kardashian in her bible! See the touching photo right here!

It’s hard not to be moved by Alice Johnson‘s story. On June 6, she was released from prison after Kim Kardashian, 37, met with President Donald Trump to discuss the life sentence she was serving for a one-time non-violent drug offence. On Thursday, June 14, she will be on the Today show where she’ll discuss her ordeal and it’s incredible conclusion. As part of their promotion for the interview, the morning show shared some images including a photo of Alice’s bible where she keeps an teenage photo of Kim!

Clearly, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian found a special place in Alice’s heart for her courageous act. The image also contains a young photo of Kanye West in what appears to be a magazine clipping. Fans will remember that as soon as news broke of Alice getting clemency, Kim took to Twitter to share an article on the news with the caption: “Best. News. Ever.” She later relayed the exciting experience of telling Alice the good news over the phone to her followers. “The phone call I just had with Alice will forever be one of my best memories. Telling her for the first time and hearing her screams while crying together is a moment I will never forget,” she wrote.

Alice Johnson reveals to @hodakotb that she kept a photo of @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest in her bible. Hear her story, tomorrow on TODAY. pic.twitter.com/8cgvnxfMGL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 13, 2018

Then, on June 13, Kim finally met Alice in person! The reality star actually got on a plane to Memphis, TN to meet her at her home, which we tend to think is pretty thoughtful! And, because this is Kim Kardashian we’re talking about, she took the time to introduce Alice to her first-ever Snapchat filter! Seeing the 63-year-old newly freed great-grandmother wearing a crown of hearts is downright adorable! We can’t wait to see this interview!