Alec Baldwin Claims He Would ‘1,000%’ Beat Trump If He Ran For President: But Will He Run?

Alec Baldwin does a great Donald Trump impersonation — so could he beat him in a presidential election, too? The actor thinks he can, so does that mean he’ll try?!

Alec Baldwin impersonates Donald Trump almost-weekly on Saturday Night Live, but could he go from the 30 Rock studio to the Oval Office, for real? In a radio interview with Howard Stern, the 60-year-old dad of five was confident that if he were to run against the current White House tenant, he would “1,000” win. “If I ran, I would win,” he told Stern, teasing a 2020 campaign. “I 1,000 percent would win. It would be the funniest, most exciting, craziest campaign.” We can picture it now — Tina Fey as his VP candidate and Lorne Michaels as his Chief of Staff. Stern even suggested he “run for president as Donald Trump.” Oh boy. The only one that may not be on board is his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, 34, who just gave birth to the couple’s fourth child together on May 17.

“I don’t want to miss summer — boy, would I miss summer with my kids,” Alec added. “I’d love to run for that kind of position to just have things be very common sense. There are so many things that this country needs to do that are so obvious.” All jokes aside, Stern began to call Alec the “the hope of the Democratic Party…” but the Boss Baby star was quick to cut in and say, “I’m not.” “I’m only saying that [about running] because people really don’t have a sense of who is gonna come up. I mean, somebody great is gonna come up, I hope.” We do, too! And if it can’t be Alec, we will also accept Oprah.

For now, we’ll have to stick to watching Alec play president on SNL!