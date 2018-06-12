Clay Harbor: 5 Things To Know About ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor Who Sent Himself Home After Injury

Clay Harbor was the swoonworthy contestant who decided to go home after getting injured while filming ‘The Bachelorette.’ Will he be back? Here’s what you need to know about the football player!

1. Clay decided to leave The Bachelorette after injuring his wrist during the Becca Bowl. During the final play of the group date on the June 11 episode, Clay, 30, hurt his wrist. He was taken to the hospital and given a sling. Becca Kufrin, 28, gives him the group date rose for “making [her] feel like a princess.” At the rose ceremony, Clay revealed that he would be leaving because he needed surgery on his wrist. “Trust me, I want to stay and see where this goes because I could see us having something great, but I know what I have to do,” he tells Becca. “I regret it already. Trust me.”

2. He plays in the NFL. After playing for Missouri State University, Clay was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2010 Draft. Since then, he’s played for a number of NFL teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, and New Orleans Saints. He’s currently a free agent.

3. Even though he hurt his wrist, he doesn’t regret coming on the show. Clay tweeted his love to The Bachelorette following the June 11 episode. “I have to thank the whole @ BacheloretteABC family for an amazing experience in hindsight I don’t regret my decision to come on and would gladly give my wrist for a chance at love,” he wrote. Clay also gave an update on his recovery. “That being said the show was filmed months ago and after a tough rehab I am finally ready to play some football,” he tweeted. “I look forward to finding a team and seeing you all on NFL Sunday’s. Thanks for all thoughts and prayers!” Sounds like Clay doesn’t make a comeback on the show…

4. He was raised in a very small town. Clay hails from Dwight, Illinois, which consists of only 3,000 people. He graduated with only 65 kids in his class!

5. He’s a proud uncle! Clay is frequently posting photos of his adorable nephew on his Instagram page. So cute! He’ll make a great dad someday!