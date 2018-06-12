Shania Twain Performs ‘Life’s About To Get Good’ In Sexy Cheetah Print Suit On James Corden

Shania Twain stopped by ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ on June 11 to perform ‘Life’s About To get Good’ from her album ‘Now,’ and boy did she kill it! Check it out here!

Shania Twain’s still got it! The five-time Grammy award winner hit the stage on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday, and she brought the entire audience to their feet! Dressed in a sexy animal print suit, Shania performed her hit single “Life’s About To Get Good,” from her 2017 album Now. With lyrics like “Life’s about joy/Life’s about pain,” it’s no wonder the song is a fan favorite. Our only complaint is that, we wish she would have performed more!

It’s not the first time that Shania has dropped in on The Late, Late Show. And she always seems to make headlines when she pops by. During an August 2017 appearance the Canadian country singer revealed that she once wet herself in public because she was crippled with stage fright! She said, “When I was a teenager I got up in front of my peers, a bunch of 16-year-olds. And I literally peed myself. I was so nervous…” She added, “This was not a little pee. This was a puddle.”

But most recently Shania has made headlines for upsetting her fans. On April 22 she took to Twitter to apologize for comments she made about Donald Trump in an interview with The Guardian.

Life's about to get good thanks to @ShaniaTwain's performance tonight. pic.twitter.com/qnyRoHl4Fn — The Late Late Burger (@latelateshow) June 12, 2018

In the article she said that she “would have voted for [Trump] because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest.” But she soon apologized “to anybody” she “offended.” She added, “The question caught me off guard.” But her critics still haven’t forgotten. After Trump slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following the G7 Summit, on June 11 one person tweeted in response to Rolling Stone contributing editor David Wild thanking Canada for its musicians, “How does @ShaniaTwain feel about Trump now?”