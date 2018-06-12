Will Selena Gomez Sing About Justin Bieber Or The Weeknd On Her Upcoming ‘Heartfelt’ Album?

Selena Gomez has a new album coming out and after being inspired by a lot of the tough times she went through, it’s sure to be incredibly touching. Will her feelings about Justin or The Weeknd rule the track list?

Selena Gomez, 25, has been through quite a lot this past year, including her breakup with The Weeknd, 28, and her make up with Justin Bieber, 24, and her new album, which is due for release in a few months, will reportedly be about both of them! “Selena Gomez is anxious and excited for fans to hear her heartfelt new album,” a source close to Selena shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “She had hoped it would have been out by now, but she is constantly reworking tracks and adding new music and collabs, so it may not be ready to drop until the fall. She loves all of her new songs, and can’t wait for her fans to hear her new music. She has been working hard on the album, writing everything from the heart, and alludes to everything and everyone in her life. She will Include some subtle, and some more obvious, references to both Justin and The Weeknd. She is anxious to get the album released and hopes for fans to hear it as soon as possible.”

In addition to Selena’s dating situations, she of course went through her lifesaving kidney surgery after a struggle with lupus. We can’t help but wonder if her experience with that will be included on the album as well. If any of her past albums are an indication, we’re sure Selena will opt to open up about her rough moments to help inspire her fans and we’re all for it!

The talented singer recently made headlines for releasing the official music video for her song “Back to You” from the season 2 soundtrack of 13 Reasons Why. The song is rumored to be about Justin and with lyrics such as, “I wanna hold you when I’m not supposed to” and “I know I’d go back to you”, we can see why! If this song is any indication of what to expect from Selena’s upcoming album, we’re in for a treat!