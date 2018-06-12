Britney Spears’ BF Sam Ashgari Calls Her His Wifey & Wants To Marry Her — What’s Stopping Him?

Sam Ashgari has expressed his love for Britney Spears by calling her many pet names, including ‘Wifey’ but there’s only one reason why he hasn’t married her yet. Find out what it is here!

Britney Spears‘ relationship with beau Sam Ashgari has been better than ever and his adorable nicknames for her definitely proves that! They both reportedly want to get married but there’s one thing stopping them from taking the big step and it happens to be… Britney’s dad! “Britney has never been happier in her life than she is right now,” a source close to Britney EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She would already be married to him but her dad won’t allow it, he’s very wary of anyone trying to get close to Brit. That hasn’t stopped Britney from calling Sam her ‘hubby’ though and she jokes around all the time and he calls her ‘wifey’, it’s one of his pet names. Britney is one thousand percent sure she wants to spend forever with Sam and he tells her he wants the same thing. He says he will wait as long as it takes to get her dad’s blessing, it’s very romantic.”

Sam’s patience definitely reflects his care for Britney and although we can understand her father‘s precaution, the situation for the lovebirds has to be tough! After Britney’s first up and down marriage to Kevin Federline, it’s good to see that she’s moved on and seems happy. We just hope that everyone will come to a healthy agreement soon.

In addition to Britney’s relationship with Sam, she’s been making headlines for her incredible social media pics that show off her amazingly toned body. The blonde beauty sure knows how to work it and stay in fantastic shape. Whether she’s wearing booty shorts or a swimsuit, Britney’s always a sight to see and we love seeing her different looks. We can’t wait to see what she has in store next!