Pete Davidson’s Ex Cazzie David Chugs Wine On Instagram After He Proposes To Ariana Grande

Cazzie David proves that she’s just like the rest of us. The actress shared a photo after her split from Pete Davidson that we all can relate to.

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for 24-year-old actress Cazzie David. She split up with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 24, in May, and within weeks his love life has galloped along with a dizzying speed. Not only has he loved up with pop star Ariana Grande, also 24, in a very public relationship, now the two are engaged! On June 11 – the same day that news broke of the couple’s engagement – Cazzie posted an Instagram photo of herself clutching a glass of red wine. She captioned the pic, “Came here a person, leaving a human bottle of wine.”

Now, you could assume that she’s pulling the ultimate Bridget Jones move and drowning her sorrows after splitting up with her boyfriend of two years. Or, you could take the photo at face value, because when you’re in South Africa, which has a reputation for great wine, of course you’re going to spend a day at a vineyard or, in this case, Franschhoek Wine Valley. It would be rude not to! Whether or not she was chugging the wine to get over heartbreak or just doing a spot of wine tasting, fans of the actress flooded the comments section with support. One person wrote, “F*** them, Cazzie. Team Cazzie. Love you Cazzie.” Another person wrote, “My unbothered queen.”

And, in all fairness, the daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David could just be living her best life, showing the world that she’s not worried about Pete and Ariana. Remember her June 1 Instagram photo of her hanging out while on safari?

While Pete and Ariana were creating headlines flaunting their love, Cazzie was chilling on her vacation. She captioned the photo, “Been in Africa, what’d I miss??” Her response thrilled celebrities like Lorde, Amy Schumer and Jessie Seinfeld. The author and wife of Jerry Seinfeld had the best response. She wrote, “TRULY NOTHING.” That would depend upon your definition of nothing!