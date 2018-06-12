Pregnant Woman & 2 Others Taken Hostage In Paris By Man Claiming To Have A Bomb

An armed man in Paris claiming to have explosives, has reportedly taken at least 3 people hostage. One of the hostages is reportedly a pregnant woman, and another is “severely injured,” according to a witness. Find out more here.

A pregnant woman is reportedly being held captive along with possibly two other people in Paris, according to Daily Mail. In response, anti-terrorist police have surrounded a Mixicom computer store in the city’s 10th arrondissement, which is close to the Gare du Nord Eurostar hub. The man who took the hostages is claiming to be armed with a “bomb and handgun.” He’s also claimed that one of his hostages is seriously injured.

The hostage was allegedly hurt after being hit with a wrench as the hostage-taker, who has not been identified, entered the tech store on the afternoon of June 12. He has since told authorities that he “wants to get a message to the Iranian embassy and the French government,” a source at the scene said, reports DM. However, police have said there was no indication that the incident was terrorism-related, according to CNN.

BREAKING: Hostages taken in Paris, France – number unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/dSzwKanxCu — Breaking News Global (@BreakingNAlerts) June 12, 2018

Law enforcement officials have cordoned off the area of Rue des Petites Ecuries in the 10th arrondissement of Paris in response to an “unstable person,” the news outlet reports. But while intentions of this attack are still unclear, Paris has been hit by multiple terrorist attacks in recent years. There was a set of coordinated attacks that occurred in November 2015 that killed at least 130 people and wounded hundreds more. ISIS later claimed responsibility.

In addition, just last month, a knifeman went on a stabbing spree, killing one person in Paris before being shot by police. The anti-terrorism unit of the Paris prosecutor’s office has since launched an investigation. In France, more than 230 people have been killed by IS-inspired jihadists in the past three years alone.