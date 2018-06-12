Nick Jonas Is The Most Romantic Man Priyanka Chopra Has Ever Dated: He Makes Her Feel Beautiful

Nick Jonas may be young, but he knows how to treat a woman! Apparently he’s the most romantic guy Priyanka Chopra has dated, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he makes her feel loved!

Nick Jonas, 25, and Priyanka Chopra, 35, shocked the world when reports surfaced claiming the two are dating. And, now that they’ve gone public with their many outings including their dinner date in New York City on June 12, Nick is making it his mission to make Priyanka feel loved. “Nick is without a doubt the most romantic man Priyanka has ever dated. He’s such a gentleman and constantly goes out of his way to make her feel special. Nick is always sending Priyanka cute messages and funny memes that remind him of her, and he even writer her poetry, which she loves,” a source close to Priyanka tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Who knew Nick had it in him?!

“When they’re out together Nick only has eyes for Priyanka, and makes her feel like the most beautiful woman in the world. Nick is clearly head over heels for Priyanka. He’s even changed his phone screensaver to a cute photo of both of them, and programmed a special ring tone for whenever she calls him,” the insider continued. So, for all of you out there who think this is just temporary, think again. “Nick’s friends have never seen him this crazy about a girl before, everyone thinks this could be the real deal and go all the way to the altar,” the source added.

And of course, Nick’s friends aren’t the only ones thinking about the future. Another source explained to HL that, “All Nick really wants now that he has a career in something he loves, is to have a beautiful wife and a couple of children to boot.” So, this thing with Priyanka may be the real deal!