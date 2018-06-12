Kim Kardashian Slips Into A Skintight Red Romper Just For Kanye West — See Pics

Kim Kardashian pulled a twofer on June 11, when she was pictured showing off her hot body, while wearing and promoting Kanye West’s fashion line. See the photos, here!

Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves, while out and about in Calabasas on Monday, June 11, as she headed to a photo shoot to promote her husband, Kanye West‘s, fashion line. Kim slipped her famous butt into a very skintight red romper, and we think she looks amazing! Kim recently revealed she’s been on a strict diet and exercise plan, and based on these new pics, it really seems to be working for her. Kim teamed the red romper with grey tights and matching suede stiletto ankle boots. Oh, and she finished the look with oversized gold tinted sunglasses. Amazing! SEE MORE PHOTOS OF KIM’S LOOK, HERE.

On Thursday, June 7, Kim, 37 and a mom of three, admitted that she allows herself a cheat day every ten days. On her website, she explained, “I’ve been really strict with my diet, recently. When I grocery shop, I buy lean protein, carbs, fruits and veggies, but every once in a while, I like to treat myself and have a cheat meal.” Sounds easy, right? Well, it’s not. Even Kim admitted that. “It can be so hard (and boring) to eat really clean all of the time. A cheat meal allows me to enjoy food without feeling like I’m overindulging. My trainer, Mel, instructs that you should schedule a cheat meal about once every 10 days. This way you won’t lose any of the progress you’ve made at the gym. When you do them too often, your body’s hormones are thrown off,” she wrote. “Your testosterone, which is a muscle-making and fat-loss hormone, can change if you’re eating too many calories, which can make you gain weight.”

“You can still enjoy your favorite food, as long as you get back on track the next day. Cheat meals work best when you avoid alcohol, since they’re empty calories filled with sugar. This part is easy for me since I don’t really drink—which means I can just have an extra doughnut or two. Kidding! I do have a sweet tooth, though, so normally my cheat meals are desserts or other sweets,” Kim concluded. Cheat meals or not, Kim looks amazing in this red romper. Don’t you agree?