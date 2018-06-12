Kim Kardashian’s Psoriasis: The New Beauty Gadget That Finally Cleared Her Skin Condition

Kim has been battling the skin condition since 2010, frequently revealing red, scaly patches on her skin at red carpet events. After years of treatments, she’s finally found something that really helps.

Kim Kardashian may seen perfect, but the skin condition psoriasis has been plaguing her for years. Kim wrote on her website on June 12, “The disease is something I have learned to live with but there are still times when I can feel insecure about it — especially on red carpets or at a photo shoot. There isn’t a cure for psoriasis, but there are treatments that can help ease the symptoms. One of the treatments that has really helped me is the Clarify Medical Home Phototherapy System. It’s been life-changing. I love it because it’s a handheld, at-home treatment that syncs with your phone to give you step-by-step instructions and tells you when to do treatments and take progress photos. The device uses UVB and LED phototherapy to treat the skin. It’s been one of the only things that has helped clear my psoriasis. I’m so happy that I finally found something that works!”

The device Kim loves is $999! Yikes! For the rest of us suffering, you may need another option. Joshua Zeichner, MD, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in the Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital tells HollywoodLife.com, “For localized psoriasis, topical cortisone creams can help reduce inflammation. Other topicals include vitamin D creams, salicylic acid, and and topical retinoids.” He continued, “One topical cortisone cream with a great safety profile is called Sernivo Spray. For more severe psoriasis, systemic medications may be needed to help reduce skin inflammation from the inside out. These include a pill called Otezla, or injections like Humira, Enbrel, Stelara, Cosentyx, or Taltz. Finally, there are some light and laser treatments that are time consuming, but safe and effective.”

As always, if you think you have psoriasis, go see a board certified dermatologist to evaluate your condition. Dr. Zeichner says there is no cure, but like Kim, you can get clear skin. If you aren’t sure if you have psoriasis or just dry skin, Dr. Zeichner breaks it down. “Psoriasis is a condition in which your immune system is angry and attacks your skin. Red, scaly patches develop most commonly on the elbows, knees, and scalp, but can pop up anywhere on the body. It can be uncomfortable, itchy or painful, and sometimes associated with joint aches.” It’s not contagious but often causes other emotional issues, and makes the patient self-conscious.