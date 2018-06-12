See Pics
Kanye’s New Yeezy Campaign Features Nude Kim K Lookalike & Models Posing In Sex Positions

Kanye West
Kanye West has revealed his new collection “Supermoon Yeezy desert rat” and the campaign is NSFW! See the wild shots here!

With Kanye West, you never know what to expect. The outspoken rapper released images, shot by Eli Linnetz, from his new Yeezy campaign titled “Supermoon Yeezy desert rat” on June 12, and they’re pretty wild. In one shot, two models, one of which looks exactly like his wife Kim Kardashian, 37, can be seen posing completely naked. While we can understand the point was to keep the focus on the shoes, we’re shocked to literally see bare breasts! But, that’s not all. In another image, two other naked models are posing in what appears to be a sex position! “Umm so you gonna give us some context or…,” one fan commented underneath Kanye’s tweet. I mean, he does have a point, we’re going to need answers! “What is going on???” another fan said. Take a look at the wild photos below!

Weirdly, the other photos from the campaign feature models that are fully clothed! Some items from the new collection include: hoodies, sweatpants, distressed denim, and spandex two pieces. He also used models of all shapes and sizes, and we love him for that. Kanye’s big reveal comes just a few hours after photos of Kim in similar looks surfaced on the internet. As we previously told you, the KUWTK star was spotted out and about in Calabasas on June 11, rocking an ultra fitted red romper. Kim pulled the look together with grey tights and matching heels. She was reportedly headed to a photoshoot to promote Kanye’s line, and now that we’ve seen the finished product, we’re here for it. I mean, we wouldn’t expect any less from the Chicago rapper.

For Kanye, the past few weeks have been pretty busy. After releasing his highly anticipated album Ye on June 1, Kanye hosted another album listening party for Kid Cudi’s project Kids See Ghosts on June 8. We’re glad to see he’s got his creative juices flowing especially after all of the backlash he received for professing his love for President Donald Trump and suggesting “slavery was a choice.”