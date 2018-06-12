John Legend Gushes About ‘Different’ Life With New Son & Reveals If He & Chrissy Want More Kids

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend are loving their new life as two-time parents! Opening up in a new interview about the differences between daughter Luna & newborn son Miles, John also talked about having more kids!

John Legend, 39, and Chrissy Teigen, 32, welcomed baby number two, son Miles Theodore, just four weeks ago, and already they’re loving the new dynamic his presence brings to their family! “Everybody is good, Luna [Simone, 2] is good, Miles is good. Chrissy is good, everybody is good,” John gushed to HollywoodLife.com at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala on June 11. “We are having fun! Our little brood!” And although having two kids under the age of three can be hectic, John and Chrissy are handling the adjustment like pros.

“Well it is cool to have two at the same time, it is very different,” John explained. “When Chrissy is breastfeeding, then I will be out playing with Luna in the yard. So the idea of splitting up is a little different than what we had before… But it is good to have two of us there to handle the two of them!” There’s no question the singer and his model wife are on to something with their two-on-two strategizing, but it looks like that plan won’t work for TOO much longer. After all, John also admitted he and Chrissy definitely want more children!

When asked if they were finished having kids, John said, “I don’t think so. We will probably have more! Yeah!” That shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise though, as the two have always been vocal about wanting a large family. “I think I’ll probably be pregnant all through my 30s,” she told Self magazine in 2016, right before Luna was born. “I’ve always pictured everyone around the table for the holidays and together once a week. It’ll be heartbreaking if it doesn’t end up happening, but hopefully it will. We’ve got some embryos on hold.”

Back then, Chrissy thought four little ones sounded perfect. “Four is good, I think. And then, maybe a dog after,” she said. “I hope that when we do have those four kids, John and I can look at each other and know that it’s us against them. We are going to love the s–t out of our kids, but we are going to team up and fight in pairs!” And now that they have two kids under their belts, John admits that becoming parents truly has made him and his wife closer.

“I think [parenthood has] made us even closer because it made us more of a team — even more than before,” the star told us. “We were a team before, but when you have a joint project like this, and raising kids together, I think for us that it has brought us closer together.”