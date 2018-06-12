John Boyega Slams Star Wars Trolls Who Bullied Co-Star Kelly Marie Tran Off Social Media

John Boyega has a message for Star Wars fans who bullied co-star Kelly Marie Tran so hard that she quit social media. He’s now calling the racist haters ‘rude’ and telling them to back off.

John Boyega has had it with Star Wars fans who were so racist and cruel to co-star Kelly Marie Tran that she quit social media. The actor who plays Finn is coming to the defense of his movie love interest who portrayed Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. On June 12 he took to Twitter and wrote, “If you don’t like Star Wars or the characters understand that there are decisions makers and harassing the actors/ actresses will do nothing. You’re not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket!”

The 26-year-old added, “To the majority of Star Wars fans thank you for supporting and putting yourselves in our shoes. You understand that there is a process so much appreciated!” Kelly, 29, is the first Asian American actress to land a lead role in the Star Wars franchise, and sadly she took heat from racist fans about it. On June 4 she deleted all of the pics on her Instagram account, leaving just the tag line “Afraid, but doing it anyway.”

Kelly had endured tons of abuse from alt-right Star Wars fans who didn’t appreciate an Asian American woman having a strong leading role in the film. On the fan-run movie site Wookieepedia, her name was changed to “Ching Chong Wing Tong,” and added that she is a “dumbass f**king character that Disney made and is a stupid, autistic and retarded love interest for Finn. She better die in a coma because she is a dumbass b*tch.” It added that her home planet Hays Minor was changed “Ching Chong China.” Kelly is Vietnamese American and had endured other racist taunts on her social media.

At December 2017’s Last Jedi premiere, Kelly told our sister site Variety that bringing diversity to the Star Wars universe was “both an honor and a responsibility. I feel so overwhelmed.” She added, “A lot of Star Wars fans who are specifically Asian never had a character they could dress up like, or they would and people would always call them ‘Asian Rey’ or ‘Asian fill-in-the-blank.’ I get very emotional when I see people who are able to identify with this character. That means a lot to me and I don’t think it will ever get old.”