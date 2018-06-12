‘Incredibles 2’ Review: Pixar Delivers Their Best Sequel To Date With Super Action-Adventure Flick

Pixar’s latest indeed lives up to it’s name as the long-awaited sequel ‘Incredibles 2’ turns out to be everything fans will want it to be: nostalgic, action-packed, and just as good as the original!

Four years before the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked-off an unparalleled legacy of superhero films, it was the Parr family that drove lovers of crime-fighting heroics to the movies. Pixar’s sixth theatrical release The Incredibles was a smash-hit right from the start, appealing to both kids and parents who were all looking for an adventure to enjoy together. Fourteen years, three Spider-Mans, and two Hulks later, the gang is all back in spectacular fashion. The sequel, The Incredibles ,2 picks up just where the first film left off, with mom Helen (voiced by Holly Hunter), dad Bob (Craig T. Nelson), 14-year-old Violet (Sarah Vowell), 10-year-old Dash (Huckleberry Milner) and baby Jack-Jack (Eli Fucile) battling The Underminer in the streets of their hometown. After losing the crook, the family is once again forced back into hiding — but only briefly.

The story takes an interesting, though predictable turn here, for anyone who has seen the countless promos, trailers and posters for the sequel. The super family is offered the chance of a lifetime to bring heroes back into the spotlight, with Helen’s alter-ego Elastigirl leading the way, and with the help of a telecommunications tycoon named Winston Deavor (Bob Odenkirk) and his tech-savvy sister Evelyn (Catherine Keener). Together, they plan to rebrand, rebuild, and reverse the laws that keep superheroes from fighting crime. As Helen leaves the house to fight bad guys, it’s up to a resentful, yet hopeful Bob to manage their 3 kids. Think Mr. Mom, but with a baby that can morph into a literal demon if not given cookies regularly. While Bob finding his way and bonding with his kids is touching (and not as cheesy as you might think), the highlight of the movie, without question, is the reappearance of acclaimed fashion designer Edna Mode (director Brad Bird). In his hour of need, Bob enlists Edna’s help to babysit Jack-Jack. A seemingly ludicrous idea at first, but what follows are perhaps the most hilarious and endearing scenes of the film.

Of course, the family eventually reunites by film’s end to join forces to fight off a big bad — NO SPOILERS — and it becomes clear this movie was worth waiting over a decade to see this sequel. Truly, everything you loved about the first movie is back and bigger than ever in the second. It’s the summer blockbuster everyone you know will love to watch.