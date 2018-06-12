Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik’s Sexy Getaway To Pennsylvania Revealed: How They’re Keeping It ‘Romantic’

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back together, and they’re taking their love on the road! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on their romantic trip to Pennsylvania!

Our prayers have been answered! Gigi Hadid, 23, and Zayn Malik, 25, have gotten back together following their shocking split on March 13. The famous model seemingly confirmed the news when she posted a photo of Zayn giving her a kiss on the cheek to her Instagram story on June 5. And, now that they’ve decided to give their love a second chance, they’re doing everything they can to keep things hot! “Yolanda [Hadid] has been visiting her family in Holland, and she left Gigi and Zayn the keys to her gorgeous farmhouse in the country (Pennsylvania). They’ve been having so much fun playing house together,” a source close to Gigi tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Gigi’s been baking, cooking, and they’ve been taking long walks outside. It’s incredibly romantic, and it’s good for them to have time together out of the city, just slowing it down and focusing on each other. We’re certainly glad to hear their relationship is back on track. However, we had a feeling their split was only temporary. Back in April, only a month after their breakup, Zayn was spotted entering Gigi’s New York City apartment, and was then seen exiting the building the next day in the same clothes. So the better question is, did they ever really breakup?

Nevertheless, we’re excited to watch them fall in love all over again. But, unfortunately, not everyone feels the same. Gigi’s younger sister Bella is a little worried. “Bella knows that Zayn is a dangerous lover because she was there to pick up the pieces the first time Gigi broke up with him. Bella has major anxiety over Gigi getting back together with Zayn because he is a sensitive soul with a lot of issues,” another source told HL. Well, it looks Gigi isn’t the only Hadid Zayn has to make up with!