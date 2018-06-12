Dove Cameron Slams Rumors She & Thomas Doherty Split: ‘We Are Madly In Love’

Before you go ahead and believe those breakup rumors about Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty, she wants you to take a look at her ‘PSA.’ The actess slammed reports that she and her man split and her response is epic!

Just breathe — Dove Cameron, 22, and Thomas Doherty, 23, are still going strong despite pesky rumors that they recently split! The Descendants actress decided to shut down the breakup rumors with her very own “PSA” on Twitter, where she confirmed that her relationship with Doherty has never been better.

“PSA: THOMAS AND I ARE FINE. no we are not broken up yes we are still together no we are not fighting we are madly in love and better than ever please stop speculating/spreading rumors when you have absolutely no basis all smooth sailing over here thanks for checking innnnnn,” Cameron tweeted on June 11.

In a second tweet, she explained that “not everything i post has to do with thomas. ESPECIALLY when it’s vague/negative. Cameron continued: “i wouldn’t indirect my boyfriend like that? i’m not 11? i definitely wouldn’t be sneakily hinting at issues in my relationship like hidden meaning easter-egg clues? my life isn’t a reality show? bye”. — Note to self: That’s how you properly address your haters!

While we’re relieved that the Descendants 2 co-stars are doing just fine, where did the breakup rumors even come from? — Fans became concerned about the couple, who very frequently post PDA photos, when they slowed down with their joint posts recently. However, that’s probably because they’re both so busy! Not to mention, Cameron just told a fan that she plans to marry her Scottish actor beau in a reply on Instagram back in April!

Cameron and Doherty have been dating for a year-and-a-half, after they first met on the set of Disney’s Descendants. first meeting on set.