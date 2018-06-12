Diplo Threatens To Go ‘Pusha T’ & Expose Zedd After DJs Reignite Their Bitter Feud

It seems ‘Surgical Summer’ isn’t over yet. After Zedd resurrected his beef with fellow EDM DJ Diplo with a shady tweet, Diplo gave his rival an ultimatum: delete your Twitter or else!

The latest chapter in the “beats and beef” between Zedd, 28, and Diplo, 39, came – where else? – on Twitter. Max Vangeli — a fellow DJ/producer, best known for “Bombs Over Capitals,” “People Of The Night” and more — tore into Diplo after a bad experience in Hong Kong, per Stereogum. “Btw the biggest p*ssy dick in the game is @diplo,” he tweeted on June 11. “I fly out to Hong Kong to support your p*ssy ass show and open for you and all you give me is “oh cool” and turn around and talk to another hoe with your Herpy Dick. F*k off you clown ass bitch. Skrill [Skrillex] left your ass for a reason.” Zedd echoed this by replying, “100% truth,” to the tweet.

Diplo offered his own take on what happened. “Sorry bro when you asked for my autograph in Hong Kong I honestly thought you were just a fan,” he tweeted to Max. “I didn’t know you had also played the show really early, my bad. Good luck with everything!” Max, to no one’s surprise, didn’t accept the apology. (“you for real bro?” “I think this tweet pretty much sums your whole persona up nicely!”) It appears thisfight between him and Max will continue to go on. As for the beef with Zedd, Diplo made an ominous threat: “I’m gonna give @Zedd 24 hours to delete his Twitter account or im going full Pusha T on him.”

Wait, what does that entail? Pusha T dropped “The Story of Adidon,” in which he accused Drake of hiding a secret son. What is Diplo going to reveal? “Prob expose how [Zedd] didn’t even write “Clarity,” it was [DJ Porter Robinson] LOL,” one fan suggested. “Let’s not forget Grey [the EDM duo of Kylie and Michael Trewartha] doing the rest of his music,” Diplo said. Huh. Fans will have to patiently wait to see if Zedd either deletes his account or if Diplo follows through on his promise.

I'm gonna give @Zedd 24 hours to delete his Twitter account or im going full Pusha T on him pic.twitter.com/lu9A1ElE3v — diblo (@diplo) June 12, 2018

Pusha T recently said his feud with Drake – dubbed “Surgical Summer” – was over. Is this “Surgical Summer (Remix)” going to end with a similar knockout blow? The two DJs have been fighting for years, though it’s been mostly Diplo taking shots at Zedd. He called Zedd’s True Colors album “a pile of [crap],” and that his short-lived romance with Selena Gomez was “fake.” He also said tweeted that Zedd’s M&M jingle was a “fake Flume drop” and once told Zedd to stop being “such a pompous cornball loser also I f*cked your girl.”