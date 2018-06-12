13 Cutest Photos Of Celeb Babies At Bathtime: True Thompson, Luna Legend & More

It doesn’t get much cuter than babies in the bath — and celebrity parents agree! From True Thompson to Luna Legend and Boomer Phelps, these adorable bathtime pics are EVERYTHING you need right now!

This is almost too cute to handle! It’s a well-known fact that babies taking baths are the epitome of preciousness, which is why we love when our favorite celeb moms and dads share sweet bathtime moments. Most recently, Khoe Kardashian, 33, posted the most up-close-and-personal pic yet of her daughter True Thompson, 2 months, and — you guessed it — baby True was in the bath! If that’s not cute enough, the newborn is wide-eyed while dripping with water, and has the sweetest expression on her face!

Khloe shared the snapshot on June 11 via Instagram Stories, and drew two hearts over the image. Earlier in the day, she got sentimental about how quickly True is growing. “I cannot believe my girl is going to be two months old tomorrow,” she wrote on Twitter. “Where is the time going but at the same time, every milestone I look forward to! I’m on alert every day to hear her first giggle. I cant wait for the giggles!”

Chrissy Teigen, 32, also shared a heart-melting bath photo of her daughter, Luna Stephens, now 2, when she was just a newborn, and the image lives on as one of Luna’s most adorable Instagram pics ever! She captioned the April 2016 photo, “Bath time is tooooo cute! my heart, it hurts.” Ours too, Chrissy! One of the first pics Ciara, 32, and Russell Wilson, 29, first shared of their 1-year-old daughter, Sienna, was a photo of her in the bathtub. The baby is all smiles as she plays in the water and bubbles.

Even Kim Kardashian, 37, has gotten in on the bathtime pics craze, recently posting a cute sibling pic of North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, sharing a bath last month. “My babies 💕,” she wrote next to the image. Click through our above gallery to see the cutest pics of celeb babies enjoying the bath!