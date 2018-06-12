Bode Miller’s Daughter’s Drowning A ‘Tragic Accident,’ Officials Confirm: ‘It Can Happen To Anyone’

This is so heartbreaking. Officials have confirmed that Bode Miller’s daughter did die by drowning, providing HollywoodLife with a tragic statement about the 19-month-old’s death.

Hearts shattered after news broke that beloved US Olympian Bode Miller‘s daughter, Emeline, passed away after a drowning accident in a neighbor’s pool on Sunday. Orange County Fire Authority Battalion Chief Marc Stone was one of the first to respond to the frantic 911 call that horrific evening. “This is what we call a tragic accident. With summer coming up we always try to remind people as much as we can that children drown without a sound. Never swim alone because these tragedies can happen to anyone at anytime. It can happen to children and to the elderly. We all need to keep an eye on the water with summer coming up,” he told HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview. “From that, we try our best to prevent further accidents.”

Shockingly, approximately 10 people drown every day in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and nearly 25 percent of those victims are children younger than 14. “If there are children and elderly near water please be aware,” Chief Stone warned. “Everyone thinks it’s children in pools that drown, but it can be in a very small amount of water, in just a few inches of water, the minimum is between 2-4 inches to drown, just enough to cover your nose and mouth.”

Bode and his wife Morgan Beck shared the news of heir daughter’s death on Instagram Monday evening. “We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” the skier wrote. “Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.” We are thinking of the family during this difficult time.