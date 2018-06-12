Bella Thorne Shows Off Major Underboob In Tiny Bikini Top While On Vacation In Hawaii — See Pic

Life in paradise continues for Bella Thorne! She shared a new bikini shot from her Hawaii trip on June 11, in which she had some serious underboob on display. Check it out here!

Bella Thorne is living her BEST LIFE in Hawaii, and she proved it by sharing a new photo from the beach on June 11. In the pic, the actress is wearing a yellow bikini with her cover-up falling off her shoulders, revealing her toned and tanned stomach, as well as some underboob popping out of the teeny top. While makeup-free in the beachy shot, Bella is glowing and looks totally relaxed, with her natural locks blowing in the wind amidst a tropical background.

“I think I’m buying a house here [heart eye emoji],” she captioned the picture. Fans immediately began blowing up the comments section to rave over how gorgeous she looks, and we have to agree! Bella has been keeping a fairly low profile on social media throughout this trip — although she has shared a bunch of pics and videos on her Instagram story — but the paparazzi have managed to get plenty of shots of her living it up on the beach, and it’s safe to say she’s having a BLAST.

Bella is enjoying the vacay with her boyfriend, Mod Sun, and sister, Dani Thorne, and Mod gushed over how much fun he’s having on the trip in an Instagram video. “This is the best day of my entire life,” he said. “Thank you for taking me to Hawaii. I love you, Bella Thorne.” Aw!

Bella is currently focusing on her music career, with three new songs, “Walk With Me,” “GOAT” and “B**ch I’m Bella Thorne” all released in 2018. We can’t wait to hear what’s next!