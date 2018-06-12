Araina Grande Teases New Perfume On Heels Of Her Engagement

Just because she’s basking in those engagement butterflies doesn’t mean that her business is stopping! Ari is coming out with another fragrance very soon — here is what we know.

Ariana Grande, 24, posted a video of a new perfume on her Instagram on June 12. The teaser just says “New Perfume Coming Soon.” The bottle is blue, and it’s nestled into a white cloud. This is her fourth fragrance. Her first was Ari by Ariana Grande, which came out in the fall of 2015. It was a glass bottle, with pink juice, and had a cute white pom pom charm attached. The top notes are pear, pink grapefruit and raspberry, followed by the hear, which is rose buds, vanilla orchid and soft muguet. It’s rounded out with marshmallow, creamy musk and blonde woods.

Ariana released Sweet Like Candy in 2016, and MOONLIGHT in September of 2017. Sweet Like Candy was the same geometric bottle, but pink, with a pink pom attached. MOONLIGHT was an opal, iridescent bottle with a lavender cap and pom. MOONLIGHT has notes of rich black currant, juicy plum, fluffy marshmallow, peony, creamy sandalwood, black amber and vanilla. All of her fragrances are flirty and fun, just like Ari!

We don’t have many details on this new perfume, but we will keep you posted. Maybe she’ll wear this new scent on her wedding day? She got engaged to comedian Pete Davidson on June 11. He proposed with a pear-shaped ring made by New York-based celeb jeweler Greg Yuna, that reportedly costs $93,000, according to TMZ.