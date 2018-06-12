‘America’s Got Talent’ Live Blog: Who Will Get The Next Golden Buzzer?

One lucky contestant is going to get one of the judges’ golden buzzer. Who will it be? Follow along with our live blog of the June 12 episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ now!

The June 12 episode kicks off with the most adorable contestant ever. Sophie, a 5-year-old singer from West Virginia, takes the stage to audition. She can’t wait to see her favorite judge, “Mr. Simon” Cowell. She sings Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” and for a 5-year-old, Sophie’s voice is pretty darn good! She gets a standing ovation! “I want you to date my son,” Simon says, before adding, “You are happiness in a bottle.” She gets all 4 judges behind her, so she’s heading to the next round!

The next act is a quick change couple from Cuba. They may be partners in this act, but they’re not together — at least, not anymore. They change costumes multiple times in a fun audition. Simon calls the quick change “one of the best ones I’ve seen” and “perfect for America’s Got Talent.”

Noah Guthrie auditions next. You might recognize him from the final season of Glee. He’s ready for his second chance now that Glee is over. He sings a gorgeous and soulful rendition of Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain.” Mel B tells Noah that he “killed him,” and Heidi Klum gushed over his “sexy voice.” Simon noted to Noah that “maybe this is your time now.” Not surprisingly, he’s off to the next round!

The bizarre act of the night comes courtesy of Sethward. Yes, like Squidward. He shows up dressed as a caterpillar. It only gets weirder. Part of his act is metamorphosing into a butterfly. When Sethward does that, he flashes the judges! Needless to say, he’s not moving on.

Thankfully, we get a dance group that actually has some talent after Sethward’s disastrous audition. The Future Kings have a lively and fun audition. The boys are all extremely talented. The choreography is incredible, and they’re so in sync! Mel B says the group is “very current, very now, and very, very on point.”

A dynamic duo presents a breathtaking virtual reality experience next. The judges love it. Heidi says it’s “one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen.” Simon calls the audition “perfection.”

This recap is developing…