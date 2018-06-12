In one of the most bizarre auditions ever on ‘AGT,’ a contestant named Sethward tried to change from a caterpillar into a butterfly and ended up flashing his crotch in the process.

This audition is one of the most awkward in the history of America’s Got Talent. A contestant by the name of Sethward came out dressed as a caterpillar and immediately face planted on the ground. After tumbling offstage and making bizarre interactions with the audience, he finally returned to the stage as the judges grew weary of his weird antics. He then went through a “metamorphosis,” stripping out of his costume and into a “chrysalis” and yelling in pretend pain. By then he had got the big red no button from all four judges and tons of boos from the audience. That didn’t stop Sethward from finishing his “act” where he turned into a butterfly but had a giant hole in his bare crotch.

The audience looked on in a combination of horror and confusion at Sethward’s disturbing process, and NBC ended up covering up his privates with a CGI graphic of a monarch butterfly. “You have a hole in your stockings.” judge Heidi Klum, pointed out at his long black leotard as Sethward said “You made me come out too early.” Howie Mandel observed, “He’s not wearing any underwear,” while Mel B said “Oh my god, that is so inappropriate” in pure disgust. Simon Cowell summed it up perfectly when he said “This is the worst we’ve had” and Sethward was finally put out of his misery when host Tyra Banks came out and “sprayed” him with “bug spray” and then he fell.

Sethward never stood a chance as from the second he hit the stage and started writhing around. Simon looked on at the train wreck and asked “What the bloody hell is that?” Even when he asked Sethward where he was from he replied, “I’m from the forest where I live among all the beautiful creatures” in a weird sing-song accent. When Simon asked why he was there the contestant replied “because today is my big day.” At that point the audience was already calling for the judges to axe Sethward, but they seemed to look on in horror unable to turn away from the craziness. You can watch Sethward’s bizarre audition in the video above.