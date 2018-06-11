David Ravitz: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Rushed To The Hospital

David finds himself in a scary situation on the June 11 episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’ He’s taken to the hospital after a freak accident. Here’s what you need to know about Becca’s suitor!

1. He’s rushed to the hospital during the June 11 episode. One of the most jaw-dropping moments happens in the third episode of The Bachelorette, which airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. David, 26, is taken to the hospital and put in intensive care after an accident at the house. “There was blood everywhere. None of us knew if he was going to make it,” Lincoln, 26, said in a dramatic preview. Colton, 26, also noted that he woke up to Blake, 28, screaming David’s name. Chris Harrison was the one to tell Becca Kufrin, 28,about the accident and revealed that David was in intensive care at the hospital.

2. He was the guy in the chicken suit. David made quite the statement when he showed up on night one in a chicken suit. Yes, a full-on chicken suit. While most would think it’s a little bit weird, Becca and David totally rolled with it. Hey, it worked! David got a rose!

3. He’s a very active guy. David enjoys fitness, golfing, skiing and spending time with his family at their beach house, according to his ABC bio. He sounds like a fun guy! Plus, a guy who can goof off in a chicken suit is A-OK with us.

4. Chris Harrison has some thoughts about him. During a Facebook Live, The Bachelorette host said that David is a “really interesting guy,” but “there’s never a reason in life to show up in a chicken suit.” Someone’s quick to judge!

5. He has a fun connection to Becca! They actually share the same birthday! They were both born on April 3. What a coincidence!