Someone is heading to the hospital on ‘The Bachelorette,’ and it doesn’t look pretty. So, which contestant will be taken out on a stretcher? Watch the intense preview now.

David, 25, is the suitor who is rushed to the hospital on The Bachelorette after a terrifying accident that leaves the rest of the guys shaken and scared. Details behind David’s accident aren’t revealed, but it’s beyond shocking. The footage shows blood on the floor and elsewhere throughout the house. He can be seen getting taken out on a stretcher. “I woke up to Blake, like, screaming David’s name. And he’s just, like, laying there on the ground,” Colton says in an episode preview. “I just see David slumped on the ground,” Lincoln says. “There was blood everywhere. None of us knew if he was going to make it.” He later adds, “Please do not die.”

Chris Harrison is forced to break the devastating news to Becca Kufrin, 28. He shows up early in the morning to tell her about the incident. Chris admits that David is in the hospital and in the “intensive care” unit. Becca is completely blindsided by the news. She’s stunned speechless. Will David have to leave the competition?

OMG what happened to David?!?! It's a new night of drama for #TheBachelorette tonight. pic.twitter.com/Idfmgrpd5z — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 11, 2018

According to the episode synopsis, “one bachelor suffers a serious injury in a fluke accident overnight.” But that’s not the only injury during the episode. “One man’s desire to excel turns into a stunning injury as Becca looks on in disbelief,” the synopsis also says. The stress level for the season is already at an all-time high, and it’s only the third episode! Also during the episode, the guys will continue to try and deepen their connections to Becca, but the surprise return of one of the bachelors throws everyone for a loop. The Bachelorette season 14 airs 8 p.m. on ABC.