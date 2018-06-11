Wendy’s Comes For IHOb Hard & The Disses Are Savage — See Tweets

Hello, we’d like to report a murder? Wendy’s savaged IHOb after they announced their name change on Twitter, and it’s frankly hard to handle the carnage. You have to see these tweets!

In case you missed it, IHOp, the International House of Pancakes, is now IHOb, the International House of…Burgers. Yeah, everyone is just as confused as you are right now. Wendy’s, one of the greatest accounts on Twitter, came after the diner chain for stepping in on their territory with a few expert insults. When a follower asked them about their thoughts on the name change, they responded with, “Can’t wait to try a burger from the place that decided pancakes were too hard.” Damn!

And just two minutes before that, they whipped out this gem: “Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool? Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better.” KO! They didn’t stop there. They also tweeted that they were “not afraid” of IHOb, and told a follower that they did not sell pancakes — just “amazing cheeseburgers.” Well, that’s relative, but you can’t deny it’s a pretty good burn.

Wendy’s isn’t the only entity roasting IHOb after its weird pivot to burgers. A lot of people just aren’t into this new phase. “I have defended and supported you for years and then you go and embarrass me like this @IHOb?” tweeted @KaraRBrown, while @ScottyTLDR quickly got to the question many were still wondering: “Smh, IHOB best flip that B back to a P bc no one trying to eat a burger for breakfast, like why… y’all better have pancakes still too bc that’s what I order at IHOP.”

It’s unclear if IHOp is permanently becoming IHOb, but it does seem like it could be temporary, just for a publicity stunt. After all, they are promoting their new line of burgers right now.