25 Sexiest Metallic Looks Of 2018: Kerry Washington, Gal Gadot, Jennifer Lawrence & More

From Kim Kardashian to Kerry Washington, these stars have stunned in silver and gold — see photos of the best metallic gowns on the red carpet this year below!

Kerry Washington looked flawless in a Versace jumpsuit, styled by Joseph Cassell, who also works with Taylor Swift. Mega star Tina Fey wore a custom silver Thom Browne gown, and was glowing, thanks to makeup by Gita Bass (she used Tweezerman tools to make sure not a hair was out of place). Tiffany Haddish was also magnificent in metallics — she wore a Michael Kors Collection jumpsuit. Stars were stunning in silver at the TONY Awards in New York on June 10.looked flawless in ajumpsuit, styled byl, who also works with. Mega starwore a custom silvergown, and was glowing, thanks to makeup by(she usedtools to make sure not a hair was out of place).was also magnificent in metallics — she wore ajumpsuit. See more stars looking sexy in metallic dresses right here

Sandra Bullock looked lovely in Louis Vuitton. Jennifer Lawrence was a showstopper in Dior, and Gal Gadot looked flirty and fun in Givenchy. Triple threat Rihanna forgoed silver and gold for a maroon Givenchy metallic dress at the Oceans 8 premiere on June 5. Zendaya wore Versace at the Met Gala, and looked like a knight. Kim was glittering in a gold Versace at the Met Gala. Shailene Woodley wore ROCHAS to her Adrift premiere in Los Angeles in May. Metallics ruled at the TONYS, but they have been a big tr end all year long. At the 2018 Oscars looked lovely inwas a showstopper in, andlooked flirty and fun inTriple threatforgoed silver and gold for a maroonmetallic dress at the Oceans 8 premiere on June 5.wore Versace at the Met Gala, and looked like a knight. Kim was glittering in a goldat the Met Gala.woreto her Adrift premiere in Los Angeles in May.

Maren Morris wore a metallic blazer and shorts at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in May. At the same event Padma Lakshmi wore The Blonds to perfection. See 25 stars rocking metallic dresses on the red carpet in 2018 in the gallery attached above!