SONIC Debuts Pickle Juice Slush & Customers Are Going Wild: Everything To Know

It’s here! SONIC restaurants are debuting their new Pickle Juice Slush on June 11, and people are both weirded out AND totally stoked. So, what exactly IS this concoction? Here’s what you need to know!

Yes, SONIC now has Pickle Juice Slush! The chain restaurant debuted its new product on June 11 — it’s literally a pickle-flavored slushee! The Snow Cone Slush also comes in three other flavors: Hawaiian, Tiger’s Blood and Bahama Mama. “SONIC’s guests are game to try adventurous and fun flavors, so we’ve made it our mission to deliver the best of both worlds when it comes to innovation and variety,” the company said in a statement.”The entire Snow Cone Slush lineup — including Pickle Juice, Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian and Tiger’s Blood — has a distinctly summertime vibe, allowing our guests to create new summer memories.”

The drinks will be available for half-price during SONIC’s happy hour (2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.) beginning on June 11, and are only available for a limited time. Customers can also add fruits or candy of their choice to the drinks! SONIC will also be releasing a Snapchat lens to promote the product, which will be available from June 11 until July 29. The pickle drink is getting mixed reactions on Twitter, with some people absolutely loving it and some finding it totally gross,

“Please excuse me while I dry heave,” one person tweeted, while another critic wrote, “Me searching for the soul who will spend his/her hard-earned dollars on Sonic’s new pickle juice slush….you will be written out of my will.”

Pickle juice slush

I guess we know why its only for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/iLrogaoGpt — HOPE (@hope4ume) June 11, 2018

After seeing Pickle Juice Slush trending, I immediately googled Sonic Drive In Near Me and discovered I have one 15 minutes from home. I know where I'll be going after work! — Darth Earl (@EarlLipphardtJr) June 11, 2018

However, there were definitely several Twitter users excited about trying the concoction. “A Pickle Juice Slush!?! TAKE MY MONEY!” one person wrote. Another suggested an improvement for those who were skeptical: “I didn’t like the pickle juice slush from Sonic. But have them add jolly rancher to it and I almost cried it was so good.” Good to know!