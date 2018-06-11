No one hates Donald Trump more than Robert De Niro and he doesn’t care who knows it! The acclaimed actor took the stage at the 2018 Tony Awards where he once again blasted the commander in chief!

President Donald Trump‘s, 71, approval ratings may be creeping up these days, but he’s still the most hated man on Broadway! During the 72nd annual Tony Awards, Robert De Niro, 74, stepped out stage to introduce Bruce Springsteen‘s performance of “My Hometown.” However, before he did, he shared a person thought with the audience. “I’m just going to say one thing. F**k Trump!” Whoa!

That’s when a wide applause of approval turned into a standing ovation for De Niro’s declaration! “It’s no longer ‘down with Trump.’ It’s ‘f**k Trump!'” he added. As fans know, this is hardly the first time the Oscar-winner has voiced his staunch disapproval of the 45th president’s behavior and policies. When introducing Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review awards in January, he had some more choice words for Trump.

Robert De Niro's hatred for Trump is one of the funniest things in the world 😂😂😂 (Shoutout Australia for not censoring curse words on television)pic.twitter.com/pTla4xXeVM — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) June 11, 2018

“At the time of the story, Donald Trump was suffering from [air quotes] ‘bone spurs,’” he said when discussing the Vietnam War, during which Streep’s film The Post is based. “Today, the world is suffering from the real Donald Trump. Come on. You know. What are we talking about? This f**king idiot is the president. It’s ‘The Emperor’s New Clothes’ — the guy is a f**king fool.”

The film is about the team of intrepid journalists at the Washington Post who released the infamous Pentagon Papers, which explored the U.S.’s problematic role in Vietnam. “Our government today, with the propping [sic] of our baby-in chief — the ‘jerkoff-chief’ I call him — has put the press under siege, ridiculing it though trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies.” We’re betting the Tonys won’t be the last time De Niro takes aim at Trump!