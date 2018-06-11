Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their First Royal Tour: Will They Come To USA?

‘On The Run II’ has nothing on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Less than a month since tying the knot, these newlyweds will embark on their first royal tour, so find out if they’re coming stateside.

Sorry, America. The closest thing the former colonies will get to a “royal tour” is Beyonce and JAY-Z. Prince Harry, 33, and Duchess Meghan Markle, 36, announced on June 10 that the newlyweds will soon visit Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand in the fall, according to Us Weekly. “Their Royal Highnesses have been invited to visit the Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries’ respective governments. The Duke and Duchess will visit the Commonwealth countries of Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

The tour is not just a late honeymoon for Harry and Meghan. The tour will take place around the time of Harry’s Invictus games in Sydney (Oct. 20-28.) “As the founder of the Invictus Games, The Duke of Sussex has become a champion for war veterans around the world, including in Australia,” Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, 63, said in a statement, per The Guardian. “His attendance, alongside The Duchess of Sussex, will be a wonderful highlight for the more than 500 competitors and thousands of spectators.”

Harry and Meghan are following in his parents’ footsteps, as Prince Charles, 69, and Princess Diana travelled to Australia and New Zealand on their first overseas tour together. However, royalists and crown-watchers won’t have to wait until October to see Meghan at a royal event. She’s scheduled to attend a solo outing with Queen Elizabeth II as they both head to Chester on June 14. Meghan, along were Harry, was seen for the first time since getting married when she celebrated Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday at Trooping the Colour on June 8.

Though, when Harry and Meghan travel on their first royal tour, will they be traveling with an extra special piece of ‘luggage?’ Harry and Meghan have reportedly made “having a children” a massive “priority,” as a source claims that these two want to start a family “right away.” Though Meghan and Harry are reportedly not in a rush to get pregnant, they’ll go for it “when the moment feels right.” There’s plenty of time between now and October for the “right moment,” so fans better keep an eye out.