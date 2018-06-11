PRIDE Month — Shop Rainbow Fashion & Beauty Finds To Show Your Support

June is Pride month, which celebrates the LGBTQ community with major events and parades around the country. See our favorite rainbow picks to get festive for the fun!

Stars went all out in Los Angeles for their Pride celebration on June 10. Halle Berry even went topless, wearing a rainbow tutu! You can still show your support all month long with these colorful fashion and beauty pics. The New York City Pride Parade is Sunday, June 24, so now you know exactly what to wear and what makeup to rock! Icing has a ton of fun and colorful jewelry and accessories. From makeup sponges to wine openers, they have everything! Plus, it’s all super affordable. See our favorite Pride beauty and fashion picks here!

If you’re walking in a parade, you need a great outfit. Yandy.com has a ton of unique and dramatic costumes and accessories. You’ll need to bring your confidence with some of these looks! If you want a more low-key show of support, Sydney Evan has a ton of rainbow jewelry that’s absolutely gorgeous. Lane Bryant has undergarments and tees with rainbow detailing and messages like “LOVE.” Kush Queen has a Pride bath bomb, Wet ‘n Wild has a rainbow highlighter, and Fizz & Bubble has a Sugar Tart lip scrub that is absolutely divine.

During the entire month of June, Milk Makeup is donating 50 percent of the retail purchase price of their Glitter Stick and their Pride Pack (which includes the brand-new Glitter Lip Gloss and Equality Tattoo Stamp) to The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center). You can look good while doing good!