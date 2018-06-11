Nicki Minaj Wraps Her Legs Around Future To Announce Massive World Tour — See Dates

Nicki Minaj was all over Future in the official pic for the two rappers’ upcoming world tour! Check out all the cities the two rappers will be going to here!

Nicki Minaj and Future are off to conquer the world… well, not in the evil, maniacal sense. The two rappers are joining forces to go on a tour that will take them everywhere from New Orleans to Geneva, Switzerland. Nicki shared the epic news on Instagram by posting a pic with her leg seductively wrapped all over Future. Speaking of legs, the two will have two — one in America from Sep. 21 to Nov. 24, and one in Europe from Feb. 21 to Mar. 28!

Along with the insane, 2018/2019 tour announcement, Nicki provided the following caption: “I can’t wait to see you all on the NICKIHNDRXX TOUR with @future! 🔥🔥🔥 Presale starts 6/12 at 10am local time. Public on sale 6/15.” Something tells us you’ll want to be on top of getting these tickets — with both Future and Nicki teaming up, it’s bound to sell out extremely quickly. While you set a reminder to secure your seats, check out all the tour dates below!

Recently, Nicki and Lil Wayne teamed up to drop their track “Rich Sex”, and it’s absolutely too hot to handle. Seriously, their latest collaboration is pure fire. Speaking of NSFW… previously, Nicki reunited with Ariana Grande to share a wild message to their fans. The pair joined up for a giggle-filled Instagram video where they both used face filters and told their fans to “eat my a**” in unison.

We’ll keep you posted on all the fun adventures these two go on during their epic, two continent tour. In the meantime, check out all of Nicki’s sexiest music video looks in our gallery above.