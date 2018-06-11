Nicki Minaj Teams Up With Lil Wayne For Sizzling New Track: Listen To ‘Rich Sex’

NSFW, whatsoever! — Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne exude sex appeal on their latest collaboration, ‘Rich Sex’! Listen to the fiery new track right here!

Nicki Minaj, 35, and Lil Wayne, 35, have done it again! The longtime friends and frequent collaborators just dropped “Rich Sex” and it’s too hot to handle. Nicki teased the track just 15 minutes before its release on Instagram, where she showed off the sultry cover art for the track. Listen to their new song, below!

Nicki’s new track came minutes after she announced she’s hitting the road with Future, 34, for the NICKI HNDRXX Tour, which kicks off on September 21 in Baltimore, Maryland. The tour will hit select cities in North America (27 cities) and Europe (22 cities), over 40 dates already scheduled and more on the way. Tickets will be on sale to the public on June 15, with the pre-sale starting on June 12 at 10 AM local time.

As for what fans can expect on the NICKI HNDRXX Tour? — “I’ll be doing a full set of # Queen & older material,” she tweeted to an exciting fan on June 11. “My fans AND his fans will get exactly wtf they came for and THEN SOME! I’ll just leave it at that. Cuz this tour >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> like y’all rlly have no fkng idea,” she continued.

The rapper will tour following the release of her new album Queen, which will be available on August 10. The record will include her chart-topping singles “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li”. Nicki dropped the half-naked cover art for Queen (shot by Mert and Marcus) on June 8, which she dubbed her “greatest work to date.”

Nicki and her good friend, Ariana Grande, 24, will release their latest collaboration, “Bed” this Thursday, June 14. The track will also be part of the Queen track list. Ariana recently hinted that Nicki will appear on her next record, “Sweetener”.