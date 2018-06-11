Nick Jonas ‘Falling Hard’ For Priyanka Chopra: Could She Be The One?

When you know, you just know! Things between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra couldn’t be better, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Nick is now talking marriage!

There’s just something about Priyanka Chopra! Not only has she been able to capture the attention of America via TV, but she’s also managed to steal the heart of one very eligible bachelor. That’s right, Nick Jonas, 25, is head over heels for the Quantico star, and we couldn’t be happier. “Nick is falling hard for Priyanka, and he is very interested in making things serious really soon. All Nick really wants now that he has a career in something he loves, is to have a beautiful wife and a couple children to boot. He doesn’t want to be a serial dater, and he hopes what he as with Priyanka turns into something very important in his life and he hopes that she is the one,” a source close to Nick tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Ever since US Weekly confirmed their relationship last month, Nick and Priyanka have put their blossoming romance on full display. The pair was photographed showing off major PDA at dinner in West Hollywood on May 31, and most recently took their first trip together as a couple on June 8. Now, that’s serious. However, as much as we stan them together, not everyone approves. In fact, Priyanka’s friends are still on the fence.

“Her friends are all warning her that he is a total player, and not to get too close cause he will break her heart. So, she is keeping everything light and easy and trying not to get too attached to him, but she thinks he is really sexy, talented and their chemistry in the bedroom is undeniable,” a source close to Priyanka explained to HL. While it is true Nick has been with a number of celebrity women including Kate Hudson and Olivia Culp, we think Priyanka might be different! I guess we will have to wait and see how this all plays out.